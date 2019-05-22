Weekend Events: NC Summerfest, Memorial Day and More

Cary, NC – It’s a long weekend with Memorial Day on Monday, May 27, so get started planning your weekend and make the most out of your time off.

Thursday, May 23, 2019

The Cary Theater is playing new feature films and documentaries this weekend, starting on Thursday with the Werner Herzog documentary “Meeting Gorbechev” at 2 and 7 PM and the Cold War film “Red Joan” at 9 PM.

Bond Brothers Beer Company is holding their “Beer Mile” this Thursday, with a mile run where participants will have to drink four beers. The race starts at 5 PM with registration online.

The Cary Town Council meets this Thursday at 6:30 PM. These meetings are open to the public and are a handy way to learn about what’s going on around town.

Friday, May 24, 2019

Raleigh Improv in Cary’s Parkside Town Commons hosts stand-up comedian Kellen Erskine all this weekend, starting with two shows on Friday at 7:30 and 9:45 PM.

To celebrate Memorial Day, Break Time Billards on Tryon Road is holding a full day of pool competition, including 8 Ball, 9 Ball, 10 Ball, One Pocket and Scotch Doubles, starting at 6 PM this Friday.

Chatham Hill Winery is holding their weekly wine tasting and live music event this Friday at 6 PM, with the Carolina Sound Committee performing. There is also outdoor seating available.

Saturday, May 25, 2019

WakeMed Soccer Park hosts a charity disc golf tournament this Saturday and Sunday, benefiting Military Services Charities. Competition starts at 8 AM.

Koka Booth Amphitheater kicks of NC Summerfest with a performance by the North Carolina Symphony with “citizen musicians” playing along with the symphony. The show starts at 7:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

Animazement is the region’s biggest anime and Japanese pop culture convention, running from Thursday to Sunday at the Raleigh Convention Center in Downtown Raleigh.

The Oak City Comedy Festival is all this weekend at venues across Downtown Raleigh with comedy shows, stand-up comedians and all things humor. You can find a guide to the weekend online.

The ACC Baseball Championships take place at Durham Bulls Stadium all this week and weekend. See top teams from around the conference, including NC State, UNC and Duke University, compete, with the championship game at noon on Sunday.

