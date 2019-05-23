Historic James Madison Williams House Burns Down

Apex, NC – One of the region’s oldest buildings, the James Madison Williams house burned down early this morning. No one was reported injured and the fire’s cause is still unknown.

The James Madison Williams House was built in 1909, located on Green Level West Road, on the border of Cary and Apex. At around 3:30 AM, Cary emergency services received a call that the house was on fire.

Cary’s fire department had the fire under control by 6 AM but by that point, the house was already destroyed, as were several vehicles on the property.

The James Madison Williams House was designated as a historic site by Capital Area Preservation in 2015 and it was still being used as a private residence by the Williams family at the time of the fire, but the residents were able to escape the house without injury.

The house stood out because of its high-style late Queen Anne architecture, which is uncommon in Western Wake County. Together with other houses in the area, the James Madison Williams House made up a historic farmscape, connected to the boom of tobacco planting here.

The Cary Fire Department does not yet have a definite cause of the fire.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of Capital Area Preservation.