International-Influenced Café Newly Opened in Cary

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea is now open with its first North Carolina location in Cary, with a focus on international flavors and community charity participation.

Tastes From Around the World

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea is now open in Cary’s Amberly Square on Slash Pine Drive, with a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The café serves drinks and food with inspiration and tastes from around the world.

“Our founders have gone through trial and error to determine what the best products are,” said local owner Scott Stallings.

Those flavors include Asian herbal teas such as green tea and jasmine, as well as Greek mint tea and tea flavors including ginger, lemon, raspberry and more. There are also a variety of coffees with styles from South Africa, Egypt and more.

“We’re a more upscale kind of café, which fits the demographics and customers in Cary,” Stallings said.

And at Sweetwaters, Stallings said he wants to combine their offerings – from drinks and pastries to salads and sandwiches – with customer service.

“I’m training my team to create a culture of warmth and friendliness,” Stallings said.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea.