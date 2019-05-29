Business Bits: Cary Crossroads, Grocery Stores and More

Cary, NC – There were several big announcements for Cary business this month, from multiple new grocery stores announcing they are coming to town to a Cary-based business selling for more than $3 billion, and much more.

Grocery Stores

After canceling plans for a store in West Cary, German grocery store Lidl is back in that part of town. They announced this month they will be opening a store at 2741 NC-55.

Also this month, construction started on the former Home Comfort store in Shoppes of Kildaire. This will become an Aldi grocery store.

New Restaurants

There are two new restaurants going to Cary’s Crossroads shopping center. Mediterranean restaurant CAVA opened on Monday, May 20. And coming soon next to CAVA is burger restaurant BurgerFi. BurgerFi also has a location in the Arboretum at the corner of N Harrison Avenue and Weston Parkway.

International inspired café Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea opened this month, located at Amberly Square in West Cary.

Now open, Indian dessert store Asali Desserts and Café is located in MacGregor Village.

And coming soon, NYC Bagels is opening in Harrison Point on Grand Heights Drive.

Other Business News

Cary-based manufacturer LORD Corporation sold at the start of the month for $3.675 billion to the Ohio-based Parker Hannifin Corporation.

Boxing and kickboxing fitness gym RockBox Fitness is now open on Tryon Woods Drive.

And crafts supply store Adventures in Bloom is opening on May 31 on W Chatham Street in Downtown Cary.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of Lidl and Lindsey Chester.