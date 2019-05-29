Weekend Events: Waverly Wine Walk, Koka Booth Amphitheater and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, we officially move into Summer and there are lots of fun events to accompany it. Waverly Place is holdings its Wine Walk fundraiser, there are two big shows at Koka Booth Amphitheater, you can celebrate 40 years of Cary greenways and much more.

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Koka Booth Amphitheater hosts the Outlaws and Renegades tour, with Travis Tritt, the Charlie Daniels Band and the Cadillac Three all performing. The show starts at 6 PM, with doors open at 5 PM.

Comedian and actor Tommy Davidson performs at Raleigh Improv at Cary’s Parkside Town Commons all this weekend. The shows start this Thursday with a performance on 8 PM.

Friday, May 31, 2019

Waverly Place holds its Waverly Wine Walk fundraiser again this Friday, with different wines at Waverly’s various shops and special deals inside. All donations from ticket sales go to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The event runs from 5 to 8 PM.

Final Friday Art Loop is Cary’s monthly art show, with local art exhibits all over town and receptions with the artists. The shows start at 6 PM with guides and locations online.

The Cary Theater premieres local film “The Ties that Bind,” a documentary about a family when one of its members comes out as transgender. Admission is free and there is a Q&A with director Diana Newton afterwards, and it all starts at 7 PM.

Saturday, June 1, 2019

Cary’s Greenways are 40 years old now, so to celebrate, Bond Park is holding an art exhibit at its community center. On the trails at Bond Park there will be bike rides, chalk activities, food trucks, a “Walk ‘n’ Roll” event and more. It all starts at 9 AM.

The 33rd Annual Pig Pickin in the Park is a fundraiser for the James Atkins Memorial Scholarship and Humanitarian Fund. It’s held at Harold D. Ritter Park, organized by the Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club and starts at 4:30 PM.

The North Carolina Symphony performs at Koka Booth Amphitheater with “A Space Spectacular,” including space-related music ranging from Holst’s The Planets to the themes from Star Wars. The show starts at 7:30 PM.

Sunday, June 2, 2019

The Carolina Brass Band Festival features eight brass bands performing from 2 to 8 PM. It is free and open to the public at the Bill Leslie Amphitheater at Bond Park.

Kids Together Park is celebrating its birthday and will have crafts, a marching parade with KATAL the KT Dragon mascot, storytime, Roly Poly Fruit Slushie-making and other refreshments. It is free and wheelchair accessible and starts at 3 PM.

Around the Triangle

Local artist Animalweapon holds his album release part at Downtown Raleigh’s KINGS with a concert starting at 8 PM this Friday.

SEEK Raleigh is a public interactive art exhibit at Dorothea Dix Park this Friday and Saturday. It runs from 6 to 11 PM and it is free to attend.

Bulldog Ensemble Theater in Durham is holding a performance of local North Carolina play “White,” a comedy with a twist ending. It runs this Thursday through Sunday.

