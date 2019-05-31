June 2019 Events at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – June brings BEYOND: The Film Festival to the Cary Theater, as well as many more new feature films and documentaries, as well as live performances and more.

BEYOND: The Film Festival

BEYOND is the Cary Theater’s film festival, now in its second year. It starts with a special outdoor movie at the Downtown Cary Park on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, then runs from Thursday, June 20 to Sunday, June 23, 2019, with screenings of short narrative films and documentaries. Vote on your favorites and the top films from each day will play on Sunday.

This year’s theme is “heroes.”

Block 1: Tormented Heroes – Thursday, June 20 at 7 PM

Block 2: Fantasy/Super-heroes – Thursday, June 20 at 9 PM

Block 3: Unlikely Heroes – Friday, June 21 at 9:30 PM

Block 4: Everyday Heroes – Saturday, June 22 at 4 PM

Best of the Blocks – Sunday, June 23 at 4 PM

The festival also includes screenings of films and documentaries about “heroes” as well as workshops and local showcases.

The Best Years of our Lives – Thursday, June 20 at 1 PM

From Story to Screen: The Wild Ride of Getting Your Film Made – Friday, June 21 at 1 PM

You’ve Finished Your Film: Now What? – Friday, June 21 at 3 PM

Cancer Rebellion – Friday, June 21 at 7 PM

Saturday Morning Cartoons and Cereals – Saturday, June 22 at 10 AM

Screenwriting Masterclass – Saturday, June 22 at 10 AM

Zombiepalooza: Are You Shooting a Zombie Film or Just Shooting Zombies? – Saturday, June 22 at 10 AM

Award-winning Screenplay Table Read – Saturday, June 22 at 2 PM

Batman Forever – Saturday, June 22 at 7 PM

Final Cut Showcase – Sunday, June 23 at 2 PM

New Feature Films

Return of the Hero – Thursday, June 6 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, June 7 at 7 PM; Saturday, June 8 at 7 PM; Sunday, June 9 at 2 PM

Gloria Bell – Thursday, June 27 at 9:15 PM; Friday, June 28 at 9:15 PM; Saturday, June 29 at 7 PM

Documentaries

This month includes the documentary “f/11 and Be There” about local photographer Burk Uzzle, who will be there for a Q&A afterwards.

f/11 and Be There – Wednesday, June 12 at 7 PM

The World Before Your Feet – Thursday, June 13 at 2 and 7 PM; Saturday, June 15 at 7 PM (with Q&A); Sunday, June 16 at 2 PM

Ask Dr. Ruth – Thursday, June 27 at 7 PM; Friday, June 28 at 7 PM; Saturday, June 29 at 9:15 PM; Sunday, June 30 at 2 PM

Other Film Events

Motion for Pictures Screening Series Presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, June 5 at 8 PM

The Godfather – Thursday, June 6 at 9 PM

The Godfather Part II – Friday, June 7 at 9 PM

The Godfather Part III – Saturday, June 8 at 9 PM

Live Performances

The Wyatt Easterling Band, presented by Six String – Saturday, June 1 at 8 PM

Faust at the Royal Opera House – Sunday, June 2 at 2 PM

Stand-up Comedy with Joe Zimmerman and Gilbert Lawand – Friday, June 14 at 8 PM

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Michael Papich and the Town of Cary.