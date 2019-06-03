Family-Friendly Destinations and Events in The Triangle This Summer

Cary, NC – Spring is well underway, and summer is just around the corner in the Triangle, which means it’s time to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and start planning your family getaway to North Carolina.

Whether you’re a resident of the area or are planning on visiting The Triangle, it’s the perfect place to get your summer started and have fun with your family. Check out some of our top “must do and see” events in the area during the summer months.

Live in the District

Start out your summer by attending live music every Thursday night at the Stone Theatre-Park West 14. While Live in the District has been going strong since April, the event runs until mid-June.

Dance or relax while the kids play and enjoy one of your favorite North Carolina craft beers while you support your local Triangle music scene.

Family Friendly Festivals and Outdoor Activities

While the Triangle region celebrates a variety of festivals year-round, there’s nothing like a festival to kick off the summer season. Whether you head to the annual Pollinator Festival at Lake Crabtree or the annual Blackberry Festival in Raleigh, there are plenty of festivals celebrating unique events throughout your community with more to come every week all summer long.

Enjoy the great outdoors with National Go Fishing Day Fun or the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson to appreciate the beauty of living or visiting North Carolina in the summertime.

Animals, Nature, Science & Learning

Who says that your kids should take a break from learning after school is out for summer? If you have animal or science lovers in your family, there are plenty of attractions in The Triangle that will appease to everyone.

The Museum of Life and Science in Durham is a top-rated family-friendly attraction. The science center not only has outdoor interactive activities, but it’s also a safe haven for animals like bears and lemurs. While you’re there, check out the butterfly conservatory.

Want to get up close and personal with animals? Hux Family Farm in Durham, Celebrity Dairy in Siler City, and Animals Edventures is Coats are all family-friendly opportunities to interact with a variety of animals.

For The Thrill Seekers

Looking for a family activity that’s fast and loud or have some sports fans? Rush Hour Karting in Garner, Grand Slam U.S.A. in Raleigh, and the Orange County Speedway in Rougemont will satisfy the thrill seekers in your family, young and old.

Some Travel Tips to Consider

The Triangle is jam-packed with activities that are family-friendly and ideal for summer. Whether you’re planning a day trip or a weekend excursion, there are a few tips to consider while traveling to make the most of your trip and keep your family safer.

While North Carolina weather is some of the best around, always check the forecast before you hit the road and plan or pack accordingly. Before you travel, make sure that you’ve mapped out your destinations so that you don’t have to increase your distractions by reading your GPS or listening to directions.

Don’t forget to reduce your risk of an accident by eliminating any distractions while you drive and if you plan to enjoy an alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver.

Story by Brittany Cotton. Photos by Jessica Patrick and Hal Goodtree.