Weekend Events: NC Summerfest, Pimento Cheese Festival and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, you can see the North Carolina Symphony perform as part of NC Summerfest here in Cary. Also, the Pimento Cheese Festival is back in town and you can try and break the world record with fellow runners Saturday morning. All that and more this weekend in Cary.

Thursday, June 6, 2019

The Heart of Cary Association is holding its monthly meeting this Thursday at 11:30 AM. It’s open to members and non-members alike as they talk about updates and news in Downtown Cary. It takes place at the Mayton Inn.

The Cary Theater is playing all three Godfather films this weekend, starting with the original The Godfather on Thursday at 9 PM. Also playing this weekend, starting Thursday, is the French comedy “Return of the Hero” at 2 and 7 PM.

Stand-up comedian Brandon T. Jackson performs at Raleigh Improv in Cary’s Parkside Town Commons all this weekend, starting at 8 PM on Thursday.

Friday, June 7, 2019

Bands, Bites and Boats is a monthly Summer series with live music, food trucks and paddleboat rides at Bond Park. The show starts at 5 PM, with My Cousin Skinny performing this month.

The Cary Arts Center holds the En Plein Air auction, with a gallery and auction of art created during May’s outdoor painting event. The auction starts at 6 PM.

The North Carolina Symphony performs at Koka Booth Amphitheater, playing Piazzolla’s Four Seasons, one of the most famous pieces of Argentinian classical music. Performing with the symphony is Grammy-winning violinist Jennifer Frautschi. The show starts at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, June 8, 2019

Bond Brothers Beer Company is the starting point for a 1K Flip Flop run, in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record. The number to beat is 1,347 runners and it starts at 10:30 AM.

The Pimento Cheese Festival is a tradition in Cary and it returns this Saturday. All food trucks and food vendors will be selling food with pimento cheese in it, as well as a pimento cheese contest. It starts at 11 AM in Downtown Cary.

The North Carolina Symphony plays Vivaldi’s Four Seasons at Koka Booth Amphitheater, as part of NC Summerfest. The show starts at 7:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina Museum of Art hosts “Battle of the Rom-Coms,” an outdoor movie screening event playing the top romantic comedy as voted on by local NCMA fans. The screening starts at 9 PM on Friday.

The Fourth Annual Raleigh International Food Festival is this Saturday. See and taste food from all over the world at City Plaza in Downtown Raleigh, starting at noon.

In advance of Durham’s American Dance Festival, this is a talk on dance with choreographers Murielle Elizéon & Tommy Noonan at the Rubenstein Arts Center. It starts at noon on Friday.

