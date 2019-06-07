It’s All Pimento in Downtown Cary

Cary, NC – Pimento cheese fans know where to be this weekend as Downtown Cary celebrates all things pimento cheese, with special pimento dishes at local food trucks, samples from local restaurants and a cheese sculpting competition.

Downtown Cary’s Pimento Cheese Festival is this Saturday, June 8, 2019, running from 11 AM to 4 PM. Visitors downtown will see food trucks lined up down Academy Street, from Dry Avenue to Waldo Street, all with special pimento cheese items.

Included in those food trucks are Downtown Cary stores FRESH. Local Ice Cream, who will have pimento cheese waffle cones, and Pharmacy Bottle and Beverage, who will have their own pimento cheese creations. Additionally, other Downtown Cary businesses will be making their own pimento cheese and giving out free samples at “Restaurant Row” on Dry Avenue, where you can also find several local beer vendors.

The event includes live entertainment at the Downtown Cary Park, with the Adam Lee Decker Trio performing at 11 AM and the Hip Pocket Band at 2:30 PM.

Visitors can also create their own entertainment with a pimento cheese sculpting competition, open to everyone.

List of Food Trucks

There will also be beer and wine vendors Bond Brothers Brewing Company, BruePrint Brewing Company, Bull City Ciderworks, Chatham Hill Winery, Fortnight Brewing Company, Jordan Lake Brewing Company and Pharmacy Bottle and Beverage.

Event Details

Pimento Cheese Festival

11 AM to 4 PM

Saturday, June 9, 2018

S Academy Street, between Dry Avenue and Waldo Street

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary and Carol VanHook.