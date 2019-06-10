Bill Fletcher: Graduation 2019, Questions for the Future and More

Wake County, NC – Thoughts for June 2019 from Bill Fletcher, Member of the Wake County Board of Education.

Graduations 2019!

‘Tis the season to congratulate our seniors as they commence the next phase of their lives! This year, Wake will award 11,469 diplomas and see about 90% of the four-year cohort – those who entered ninth grade in 2015 – demonstrate they are prepared for the next step.

But what about the 10% of students who will not graduate? What choices did they make, or what did our schools fail to do to assure these 1,300 students succeeded academically?

Based on an economic impact study by Dr. Mike Walden, it is anticipated that each non-graduate will earn one million dollars less over their lifetime than a high school grad. And that loss of earning power will be replaced by local, state and federal programs that together invest one million tax dollars to provide services for each non-graduate.

The 2019 “missing” graduates will burden government support and judicial systems by more than one billion dollars over the next 40 years.