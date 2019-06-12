Weekend Events: Cary Senior Center Yard Sale, North Carolina FC and More

Cary, NC – This weekend in Cary, you can shop at the annual yard sale to benefit the Cary Senior Center, you can watch North Carolina FC return for a home game, see the Polka Plus Band’s yearly polka celebration, and much more.

Thursday, June 13, 2019

The Cary Town Council meets this Thursday in Town Hall chambers at 6:30 PM. These meetings are open to the public and are a good way to learn about what is happening around town, including this week a Public Hearing on the town’s 2020 budget.

Raleigh Improv at Cary’s Parkside Town Commons hosts stand-up comedian Vic DiBitetto for one night only. DiBitetto performs at 8 PM.

Friday, June 14, 2019

The Polka Plus Band celebrates the life of polka legend Frankie Yankovic with a free concert this Friday at 7 PM at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center.

The Cary Theater hosts stand-up comedians Joe Zimmerman and Gilbert Lawand this Friday. Zimmerman and Lawand perform at 8 PM.

Koka Booth Amphitheater kicks off its WakeMed Movies by Moonlight series of outdoor movie screenings this Friday. It starts with “Hotel Transylvania 3.” Doors open at 7 PM and the film screens at 8:30 PM.

Saturday, June 15, 2019

The Cary Senior Center holds its annual yard sale this Saturday, with all proceeds from the yard sale going to support the Cary Senior center and senior clubs. The sale starts at 7:30 AM.

North Carolina FC compete at home against the Swope Park Rangers this Saturday at 5 PM at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Sertoma Amphitheater hosts local acoustic band Violet Bell for a free concert this Saturday at 7 PM. The concert is presented by PineCone.

Around the Triangle

The Eight Annual Peak City Pig Fest takes place this Friday and Saturday in Downtown Apex, with a barbecue contest sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. It starts at 5 PM on Friday and 11 AM on Saturday.

The North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre hosts a live stage performance of the new comedy play “Gay Card.” It starts at 8 PM all this weekend.

The American Dance Festival is all this weekend, with original dance performances at the Durham Performing Arts Center and around Durham.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Rob Kinnan and Dave Gill.