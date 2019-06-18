“Longest Day” Symbolizes Caregiving at Waltonwood Fundraiser Walkathon

Cary, NC – Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, and this weekend, Waltonwood Cary Parkway is holding an outdoor walkathon both to raise money for Alzheimer’s work and research and also to recognize people who work with and help patients with the disease.

Waltonwood Cary Parkway is holding its Longest Day walkathon this Friday, June 21, 2019 and it will go from 6 AM to 7 PM around the perimeter of the senior living center.

As people come through to join in, they can make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, and there will also be food, games and giveaways for participants.

“The managers will be walking all day, and our residents will be making a lap as part of the exercise class and our walking club will be out there as well,” said Matthew VanAuker, Waltonwood’s executive director.

The walkathon specifically takes place on June 21 because that is the Summer solstice – the longest day of the year.

“It represents the long days our caregivers put in to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease,” VanAuker said. “We’re showing that everything our caregivers do does not go unnoticed.”

In addition to providing caregivers for patients with Alzheimer’s disease, the Alzheimer’s Association does research on disease treatments.

The Longest Day walkathon is open to the public to participate and volunteers at Waltonwood Cary Parkway will be participating, as well as people who work with Waltonwood’s healthcare providers such as Homewatch CareGivers and Legacy Healthcare Services.

“They work with us on a daily basis, providing everything from physical therapy to speech therapy,” VanAuker said.

Waltonwood Cary Parkway is located at 760 Cary Pkwy.

Story by Michael Papich. Photo courtesy of Waltonwood Cary Parkway.