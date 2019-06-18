Updates on Morrisville Road Extensions and Connections

Morrisville, NC – Of all of Morrisville’s road projects, one of the biggest is the McCrimmon Parkway extension, connecting the road between Airport Boulevard and Aviation Parkway. That connection is set to be completed less than a year from now, with more roadwork coming to the surrounding areas.

Morrisville Extension Coming Soon

Voters in Morrisville passed a bond referendum back in 2012 to fund the McCrimmon Parkway extension, a 1.6 mile link from Airport Boulevard and Aviation Parkway, including a smaller link between Perimeter Park Drive and NC-54.

Construction started in late 2016 and Benjamin Howell, Morrisville’s long range planning manager, said both phases are set to be completed within a year.

“We’re planning to open the road up by the end of 2019 or early 2020,” Howell said, adding that Phase One between Perimeter Park Drive and NC-54 is set to be done first, sometime late this year.

One of the goals behind this road extension, Howell said, is to alleviate traffic in the area, particularly on NC-54.

“Now there will be a new, four-lane roadway for drivers coming off of Aviation Parkway from I-40, as opposed to taking the two-lane NC-54,” Howell said.

Additionally, Howell said this will put a major road through a previously inaccessible 400-acre section of town, which opens it up for development.

For Phase One of the extension, between NC-54 and Perimeter Park Drive, all construction is done by the Town of Morrisville. But for the larger Phase Two, Howell said it is a partnership with the state.

“This phase is designed by Morrisville but we’ve partnered with NCDOT for construction,” Howell said, adding that the funding for the state side comes from that 2012 bond.

Adjacent Construction Projects

Extending McCrimmon Parkway will result in changes to other roads in Morrisville as well, such as the intersection of McCrimmon Parkway with Aviation Parkway and Evans Road.

“There will be some incidental widening for that four-leg intersection,” Howell said. “NCDOT also has an Aviation Parkway widening project between NC-54 and I-40 but that won’t start until 2023.”

Also on Airport Boulevard, the Town of Morrisville recently voted to fund a design project to extend this road. The $1 million design will look at extending this road between Garden Square Lane and Church Street. Howell said the design phase will take about a year to a year and a half, but afterwards, the town is looking to move straight to construction.

“It would be under construction in the next two years,” Howell said. “We’re looking to partner with NCDOT as well.”

Howell said they are looking to fund this extension with federal funds, secured by CAMPO. Similarly, the Town of Morrisville is working on widening Morrisville-Carpenter Road, which will also use federal funding.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Michael Papich and Google Maps.