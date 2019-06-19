Guide to Upcoming Election Season in Cary and Morrisville

Wake County, NC – Between candidates for public office and bond referendums on the ballot, voters will have a lot to take on in this upcoming election. Here is all the information on dates, registration and more for the 2019 election.

Election Dates

The filing period for candidates running in the 2019 municipal elections runs from Friday, July 5 to 19, 2019.

Cary’s municipal elections take place Tuesday, October 8, 2019 and will be for the District D and District B council seats, one of the At-Large District seats and the mayorship. If you are not registered to vote yet, the deadline to register to vote in this election is Friday, September 13, 2019.

For Morrisville, as well as Apex, Garner, Holly Springs and most other municipalities, the municipal elections take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. This election will be for Morrisville’s District One, the currently-vacant District Two and District Three council seats and one of the At-Large District seats. The deadline to register to vote in this election is Friday, October 11, 2019.

Additionally, if there is a runoff election for Cary, that election will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Early Voting, Registration and Rules

To register to vote for the upcoming elections, and future elections, fill out this linked form from the Wake County Board of Elections and either mail, fax or scan and email it to election officials.

For Early Voting in the Cary October elections, it starts Wednesday, September 18 until Friday, October 4, 2019. There are several Early Voting locations in Raleigh but in Cary, the only Early Voting site is the Herbert C. Young Community Center at 101 Wilkinson Ave.

Early voting times are from 10 AM to 7 PM on weekdays, 8 AM to 1 PM on Saturdays and 1 to 6 PM on Sundays.

For Early Voting in the Morrisville and other municipal elections in November, early voting starts Wednesday, October 16 until Friday, November 1, 2019. The only Early Voting locations for these elections are the Apex Community Center at 53 Hunter St. in Apex and the Avery Street Recreation Center at 125 Avery St. in Garner.

Again, early voting times are from 10 AM to 7 PM on weekdays, 8 AM to 1 PM on Saturdays and 1 to 6 PM on Sundays.

Voters will not be required to show Photo ID in this election. This process will begin in 2020.

Bond Referendum

Voters in Cary will also potentially have a bond referendum on the ballot in the October election. Cary Town Council approved a preliminary finding into a bond in Cary.

At the Town Council meeting on Thursday, July 18, 2019, there will be a Public Hearing on the proposed bonds. These are open to anyone to come and speak to Town Council and give their opinion on the matter.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Vox Efx and Steven Depolo.