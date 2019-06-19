Weekend Events: BEYOND Film Festival, NC Symphony and More

Cary, NC – This weekend is the Cary Theater’s second BEYOND: The Film Festival, with short films all themed around “heroes.” Also this weekend, North Carolina musician Ben Folds plays with the North Carolina Symphony, International Day of Yoga has free events all over town and much more.

BEYOND: The Film Festival

Starting with a free outdoor screening of Captain Marvel at the Downtown Cary Park at 7:15 PM on Wednesday, June 19, BEYOND: The Film Festival is the Cary Theater’s annual film festival. Original short films as well as classic feature films will play at the Cary Theater all this weekend, with the best of the short films playing on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Read our articles on the festival for guides on what is playing when, as well as information on film workshops.

Thursday, June 20, 2019

International Day of Yoga is June 21 but Cary is celebrating early, with a full day of free yoga events on Thursday at parks and centers all over town. Also, on Friday, June 21, Morrisville Community Park is hosting a yoga event at 10 AM.

Church Street Park in Morrisville hosts local band Big Chief for a free outdoor concert, starting at 6:30 PM.

Raleigh Improv in Cary’s Parkside Town Commons hosts Finnish comedy sensation Ismo this weekend, starting on Thursday at 8 PM.

Friday, June 21, 2019

PineCone Bluegrass Camp‘s students perform their recital at the Page-Walker Arts & History Center this Friday at 4:30 PM. This event is free and open to the public.

Comedian and documentary filmmaker Michael Rapaport performs at Raleigh Improv, at Cary’s Parkside Town Commons, this Friday at 7:30 and 9:45 PM.

Koka Booth Amphitheater‘s Movies by Moonlight series continues this Friday with an outdoor screening of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.” The screening starts at around 8:30 PM and children 12 and younger get in free.

Saturday, June 22, 2019

Baristas & Bakers is a monthly event at the Downtown Cary Park, with different local coffee and baked goods shops setting up there. It starts at 8 AM and is a walkable distance to the Downtown Cary Farmers Market.

North Carolina musician Ben Folds performs with the North Carolina Symphony at Koka Booth Amphitheater this Saturday, with conductor Edwin Outwater. The show starts at 7:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

Vampire Weekend performs at Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater in Downtown Raleigh this Friday. The show starts at 8 PM, starting with opening act Chicano Batman.

Theatre in the Park in Raleigh stages the play “Of Good Stock”, with shows all this weekend. It tells the story of three sisters arguing over their dead father’s estate, with a mix of both raw drama and light comedy. Shows start at 7:30 PM and 3 PM on Sunday.

Comedian Maria Bamford performs at the Carolina Theatre this Friday, starting at 8 PM.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos courtesy of the Cary Theater and Hal Goodtree.