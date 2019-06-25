July 2019 Events at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – This July at the Cary Theater, see 10 different short North Carolina original plays in the NC 10by10 series, plus live musical performances, documentaries and more.

NC 10by10

NC 10by10 is a live theater event where audiences see 10 original 10-minute plays, all by North Carolina playwrights. Actors participating will take on multiple roles to bring this show to life. It is presented by both the Cary Playwrights Forum and Odyssey Stage.

They take place at the Cary Theater at Thursday, July 18 at 7:30 PM; Friday, July 19 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, July 20 at 2 and 7:30 PM

Documentaries and Feature Films

Gloria Bell – Friday, July 5 at 7 PM

Ask Dr. Ruth – Friday, July 5 at 9 PM

Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché – Saturday, July 13 at 7 PM

Live Events

This month, it’s the fifth year since Six String first held a live event at the Cary Theater, which featured Claire Holley performing with Jon Shain.

Claire Holley, presented by Six String – Friday, July 12 at 8 PM

David Olney and John Carlson, presented by Six String – Saturday, July 27 at 8 PM

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Michael Papich.