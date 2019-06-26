Weekend Events: Cary Art Loop, Cary Live and More

Cary, NC – Beat the heat this weekend with events all across Cary. It’s Final Friday Art Loop, with art exhibits all across town, plus Cary Live takes place at the Downtown Park, with much more in store.

Thursday, June 27, 2019

The Cary Town Council meets this Thursday for their regular meeting, voting on the budget as well as other items and holding Public Hearings. These meetings are open to the public and are held at Cary Town Hall, starting at 6:30 PM.

The Cary Theater is screening new documentaries and feature films, with “Ask Dr. Ruth” playing at 7 PM and “Gloria Bell” at 9:30 PM.

Raleigh Improv at Cary’s Parkside Town Commons hosts stand-up comedian Steve Byrne all this weekend, starting at 8 PM on Thursday.

Friday, June 28, 2019

Cary Art Loop is this Final Friday all around Cary, with artists showing their work at exhibits and galleries all over town, with receptions and refreshments. Shows start at 6 PM.

The Page-Walker Center hosts a free concert of beach music and room for dancing, with dance lessons included. The show starts at 7 PM, with dance lessons starting at 6:30 PM.

The Cary Arts Center hosts acoustic musician Shawn Mullins this Friday, starting at 8 PM. The concert is presented by Six String.

Saturday, June 29, 2019

The Downtown Cary Park holds the “Cary Live” concert this Saturday, with Birmingham band Banditos performing at 6 PM.

North Carolina FC competes at home this Saturday, taking on Nashville SC at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The game starts at 7 PM.

The North Carolina Symphony plays at Koka Booth Amphitheater this Saturday, with music from classic Broadway shows, together with singers Julie Reiber and Rodney Ingram. The show starts at 7:30 PM.

Sunday, June 30, 2019

The Downtown Cary Historic Trolley Tour is back, with tours of historic sites all around Downtown Cary. The tours start at 1, 2 and 3 PM, starting at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center.

West Regional Library is holding a “Farewell to Game of Thrones” event for GoT fans to get together and discuss the show and books. Registration is requested and it starts at 2 PM.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh is holding a screening of “Dr. Strangelove” this Friday, starting at 9 PM.

For Pride Month, ComedyWorx is holding an LGBTQ-centric improv comedy show at their venue in Raleigh. The show starts at 8 PM.

The Carolina Theatre in Durham is holding the “ActionFlix Film Series,” with different action movies all weekend long, from campy to martial arts-focused to historic dramas and more.

