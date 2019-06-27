Independence Day 2019 Events in Cary, Morrisville and Beyond

Cary, NC – It’s one week until Independence Day, which always brings out lots of events around Cary and the Triangle. Start planning now, with our guide to the holiday.

Bond Park Events

On Thursday, July 4, the Bond Park Boathouse will be open from 7a to 6p, with old-fashioned festivities.

At 8 AM, there will be a fishing tournament at the waterfront.

At 9:30 AM there will be preparations for the Independence Day parade, which takes place at 10:30 AM.

Then at 11 AM, there will a number of family contests, including doughnut eating, lakeside Olympics, watermelon-eating contests, sidewalk decoration, and more.

It’s all free to attend. Bond Park is located at 801 High House Rd.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Like Bond Park, Koka Booth Amphitheatre has a whole day of events and celebrations, kicking off with a scavenger hunt, a ferris wheel and many more games and children’s activities, running from 3 to 7 PM.

There will be other events during that time, including a climbing wall, a Ferris wheel and more. Starting at 4:30 PM, there will be a corn hole contest and an ice cream eating contest.

At 5:45 PM, the Cary Town Band will perform. Then the main event of the night is at 7:30 PM when the North Carolina Symphony plays patriotic music, concluding with a fireworks show.

Other July 4 Events in Cary

For Independence Day Eve, on July 3, the Cary Arts Center hosts the Applause! Cary Youth Theatre at 6:30 PM and then the Cary Town Band at 7:30 PM. It is free to attend.

The Taylor Family YMCA is holding an Independence Day event at 10 AM at their flag pole, with patriotic snacks, face painting and games. Come dressed in your 1776 vintage attire or classic red, white and blue.

North Carolina FC takes on the Charlotte Independence at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The game starts at 7 PM.

Events Around the Triangle

The Morrisville Community Park hosts a fireworks event for Independence Day Eve on July 3. It starts at 5 PM and guests may bring chairs, blankets, and food, but no alcohol or glass containers. There will also be food trucks on site.

PNC Arena and State Fairgrounds in Raleigh holds their annual Independence Day fireworks show. It takes place at 6 PM.

The North Carolina State Capitol in Downtown Raleigh holds a naturalization ceremony on Independence Day, with kids activities and the Raleigh City Band performing. It starts at 11 AM.

Brier Creek Commons in Raleigh holds an annual Independence Day celebration, with games, face painting, bounce houses and more. The block party starts at 7 PM.

Downtown Apex holds its Olde Fashioned July 4 celebration on N Salem Street, with games, climbing walls, inflatable courses and more, from 9 AM to 1 PM.

The Durham Bulls Athletic Park holds its annual July 4 celebration with the USA taking on Cuba at 6:05 PM, with a fireworks display starting afterwards.

Festival for the Eno is a music festival to benefit the Eno River Association in Durham, and it starts on July 4, running from 10 AM to 6 PM and continuing throughout the weekend.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and bayassa.