Hickory Tavern Opens in Morrisville

Morrisville, NC – Hickory Tavern now has its third location in Wake County, opening up in Morrisville’s Park West Village this month.

Hickory Tavern opened in the former Blackfinn Ameripub location in Park West Village on Monday, June 24, 2019. The Charlotte-based restaurant focuses on Americana food, with staging for live music.

Roy Delp, regional manager for Hickory Tavern, said with the success of the two restaurants in Wake County currently, including one in Cary at Parkside Town Commons, opening a third here made sense.

“It’s a great market in a large area that’s still growing,” Delp said. “It made absolute sense.”

As a North Carolina-based chain with stores only in the South, Delp said the menu adapts to Southern tastes.

“We try and have a diverse menu, to appeal to all Southern trends,” Delp said. “We have to stay with what’s current.”

Delp said what has helped Hickory Tavern stand apart from other restaurants is its focus on being a “social gathering spot.”

“We have cold beer but the place down the street has cold beer. We make a great burger but there’s a place down the street that can make a great burger,” Delp said. “We really focus on the guest experience. That’s what sets us apart.”

Hickory Tavern is located at 3201 Village Market Pl. in Morrisville.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Hickory Tavern.