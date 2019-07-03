Weekend Events: Independence Day, Local Soccer and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, it’s Independence Day, with a full day of events and celebrations all over town. Also, both of Cary’s professional soccer teams have home games this weekend, the North Carolina Symphony performs the music of the great Russian composers and much more.

Thursday, July 4, 2019

Independence Day is this July 4 and there are a whole host of Independence Day events and celebrations all across the Triangle, including extensive programming at Bond Park and Koka Booth Amphitheater.

North Carolina FC takes on the Charlotte Independence in this intra-state competition, at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park starting at 7 PM.

Friday, July 5, 2019

Bands, Bites and Boats takes place the first Friday of every month, with live music, food trucks and boat rides on Bond Park. This month, Garth Robertson performs, with the whole event starting at 5 PM.

The North Carolina Courage take on the Houston Dash this Friday at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match begins at 7:30 PM.

Stand-up comedian Taylor Williams performs at Raleigh Improv in Cary’s Parkside Town Commons all this weekend. Williams was a finalist on America’s Got Talent and he performs on Friday at 7:30 PM.

Saturday, July 6, 2019

The Downtown Cary Farmers Market starts at 8 AM at the Ivey-Ellington House, with Summer vegetables and fruits for sale. Also, the Western Wake Farmers Market takes place at Morrisville Town Hall this Saturday morning, also at 8 AM.

The Cary Theater screens the documentary “Inocente” this Saturday, presented by Diamante, Inc., at 7 PM. This is a free screening and there will be a Q&A afterwards.

The North Carolina Symphony performs at Koka Booth Amphitheater, playing the music of famous Russian composers such as Tchaikovsky, Borodin, Glinka and more. The concert begins at 7:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

Legendary comedian Bruce Bruce performs at Goodnights Comedy Club in Raleigh all this weekend, with multiple shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

First Friday in Downtown Raleigh is a celebration of local artists, with shows all over town. Shows start at 6 PM, with guides to exhibits displayed around town.

Festival for the Eno is all this weekend in Durham. It is a music festival, all benefiting the Eno River Association.

