Cary Dental Office Provides Free Day of Dental Services

Cary, NC – For people who cannot afford dental care or have been too fearful to see a dentist, Preston Dental Loft is holding a day of free cleanings, fillings and extractions this July.

The Preston Dental Loft Team

Free Day of Dentistry

Preston Dental Loft, located at 140 Preston Executive Dr., Suite 200, is holding Cary Cares: Free Day of Dentistry on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dr. Meenal Patel said services will be limited to one tooth for fillings and extractions per patient, in order to see as many people as possible.

“I love doing community service and I already do volunteer work around the area and overseas,” Patel said. “I thought, instead of always going outside the area to volunteer, why not do it here too? I wanted to give dental work to people who can’t afford it or don’t have a place to go.”

For people who have not been to a dentist in a long time, either because of a lack of finances or because of fear of dentists, Patel said it’s common to see mouth and gum infections, such as gingivitis and periodontitis.

“Also, here in North Carolina, a lot of people drink a lot of sweet tea, which can also cause infections and cavities,” Patel said. “The longer you go without seeing a dentist, the more problems you see.”

Community Health

This is Preston Dental Loft’s first free dentistry event, though they have organized other charity events in the past with their Cary Cares campaigns.

“The community needs and wants this kind of event,” Patel said. “We hope to do more like it in future years.”

To staff the Free Day of Dentistry, Patel said she has reached out to both the North Carolina and Wake County dental societies, as well as reaching out to dentistry students at local universities and community colleges for volunteers. Additionally, Patel said she is also looking at getting help from high school students who are interested in pursuing dentistry as a career.

“It’d be nice to have lots of hands to help,” Patel said. “It takes a community effort.”

There will also be food and drinks for patients and their families as they wait.

Preston Dental Loft’s Free Day of Dentistry takes place on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Preston Dental Loft.