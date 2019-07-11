Education: New School Facilities, 2019-2020 School Year and More

Wake County, NC – Thoughts for July 2019 from Bill Fletcher, Member of the Wake County Board of Education.

The New School Year Starts TODAY!

36 of our 100+ elementary schools start classes July 9. They operate on a multi-track or “year round” calendar. Multi-track schools serve students in grades K thru 8 and use the standard NC Course of Study. Students in each school are divided into four groups or tracks. Three tracks are in the building at a time. The nine-weeks-in, three-weeks-out calendar allows for more enrichment and vacation options. Students and staff appreciate the frequent breaks. The school operates for 12 continuous months. Students on each track attend for the same number of days and hours of instruction as on the traditional calendar.

New School Facilities Open

Imagine the logistics of having all of these schools commissioned, equipped and operational between June 1 and August 1! The WCPSS Facilities staff does a fantastic job! Well done!

Alston Ridge Middle

Brand new construction of a prototype design opens July 9 to 1300 middle schoolers in western Wake. Operating on a multi-track calendar, ARMS will receive studentsfrom Alston Ridge, Morrisville, Parksideand Carpenter elementary schools. The ARMS Warriors community will create a center of excellence!

Parkside Elementary

Located just outside the southern border of Research Triangle Park, Parkside opens July 9 on a multi-track calendar to more than 800 “Sandpipers” and will help relieve severe overcrowding in western Wake. Another execution of a prototype design, Parkside supports student collaboration and creativity with fresh interior design, systems and furnishings.

Southeast Raleigh Elementary

A new concept school built and operated in cooperation with the Y and Southeast Raleigh Promise. The joint-use school facility together with nearby community services and affordable housing are the foundation for an expanded “whole child” educational experience.

Willow Spring High

This brand new construction of a prototype design located in Willow Spring will serve as the temporary home for the Bengals of Fuquay Varina High for two years. Staff, students, mascot and their winning attitude move in this summer while the FVHS campus undergoes 85% replacement & 15% updating.

Barton Pond Elementary

Brand new construction of a prototype design is located off Strickland Road west of Creedmoor. This new facility will serve as “swing space” for the Stallions of Stough Elementary school for 12 to 18 months while the Stough campus is completely reconstructed.

North Ridge Elementary

The North Ridge “World Changers” move into a brand new facility at the original North Ridge location. The entire school community – teachers, students, PTA and administrators — enjoyed their temporary home “swinging” at the East Millbrook Modular Campus for a year. North Ridge was thought to be the oldest school in Wake without major renovations. It is now one of the newest!

Apex High

Students return to brand new 2,262 student facility on the existing Apex campus. A new four story classroom tower, plus new arts, athletics and parking spaces support the Cougar history of excellent academic performance and robust student life experiences. Welcome home Cougars!

Green Level High

Opens to its first class of Green Level Gators as about 800 students and families come together to build a brand new school community. Expect to see outstanding academic performance, excellent choral and band units and broad co-curricular opportunities for all students. The Gators will field all varsity level teams except football. Varsity football competition will begin next year.

Wiley Elementary

Wiley Elementary moved to temporary space at the former Garner High 9th grade center.

Conn Elementary

Conn Elementary has taken up residence at the East Millbrook modular campus.

Factoid #51

With more than 25 million square feet of buildings, 30% of which is greater than 20 years old, the split of capital funding is shifting to support more building and campus replacements. Another bond referendum is expected in 2020 to continue support for updating our oldest schools including Hunter, Swift Creek and others.

Parent chats (except on holidays)

1st Thursday – 1 PM

Cary Chamber, 307 N Academy St., Cary

3rd Monday – 11 AM

Caribou Coffee shop, 109 SW Maynard Rd., Cary

Story by Bill Fletcher, Member Wake County Board of Education. Photos by Wake County Public School System.