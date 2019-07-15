Plans at Cary Towne Center Continue to Change as Dillard’s Announces Closure

Cary, NC – Over the past few years, there have been numerous plans for changing the layout of Cary Towne Center, and all of them have kept Dillard’s standing. Now that’s set to change as the Southern department store announces it is closing this year.

This Friday, July 12, 2019, Dillard’s announced it is closing the Cary Towne Center store, effective Friday, September 13, 2019.

“Our Cary associates will be offered positions in neighboring Dillard’s locations as operations wind down at Cary. Our merchandise at the Cary location will be marked down for clearance and offered at discounted prices as we exit the location,” said Julie Bull, Director of Investor Relations at Dillard’s, Inc.

The plans for rezoning and restructuring Cary Towne Center changed even before Dillard’s announcement, as noted in Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht’s weekly blog. Now, the project will include the Dillard’s building, though Belk is still slated to remain.

The PDP for Cary Towne Center has updated to show what will become of the Dillard’s site, while also including more detail on which buildings and parcels will have which uses.

The PDP also lays out how many of these buildings will have multiple uses. While the yellow-tinged residential buildings will only have about 10 percent secondary uses, maximum, many of the other buildings are anywhere from 40 to 50 percent maximum secondary uses, some of which include residential. Buildings in block 10 and 11 are listed as 100 percent maximum secondary uses.

All uses and rezonings are still preliminary as this proposal has not gone in front of the Cary Town Council yet.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Michael Papich and the John R. McAdams Company, Inc.