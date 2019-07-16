Recipe: It’s Time to Make Pesto

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – Right about now, if you have a garden, or a raised bed, or even a pot that contains basil, you are ready to harvest. And that means it’s time to make pesto!

Pesto is one of the easiest Italian pasta sauces to make. It tastes great on just about any shape of pasta from spaghetti to shells, fusilli and bowties. You need only four ingredients and a blender or Cuisinart-type processor and you will have your delicious meal in the time it takes to cook spaghetti (approximately eight minutes).

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh basil leaves, washed and dried, stripped from stems, packed

2 cloves garlic, peeled

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/4 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/4 cup pinoli (or pine nuts)

To Make:

Place pinoli nuts and garlic into food processor with blade. Pulse on high until completely and evenly crushed to crumbs.

Start to add basil leaves in! Cup batches. Pulse to mash. With second cup, add the cheese and the olives oil. Pulse to blend.

Story and photos by Lindsey Chester.