Weekend Events: Local Plays, Koka Booth Amphitheatre and More

Cary, NC – We are halfway through the Summer and there are still more fun events to come. This weekend, see 10 different plays by North Carolina playwrights at the Cary Theater, see multiple concerts at Koka Booth Amphitheatre and the Downtown Cary Park and much more.

Thursday, July 18, 2019

The Cary Senior Center holds its annual health fair this Thursday at 9:30 AM, with experts on health and wellness to talk with visitors, as well as health screenings, pharmacy consultations, and more. Appointments required for select health screenings.

The Cary Town Council has its regular meeting this Thursday. It is open to the public and it is a good way to learn about what is going on around town. It starts at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

NC 10by10 starts at the Cary Theater this weekend, with the first show at 7:30 PM, featuring 10 different 10-minute plays by North Carolina playwrights.

Friday, July 19, 2019

Koka Booth Amphitheatre hosts country and bluegrass band Greensky Bluegrass this Friday. The Michigan-based band performs at 6:30 PM.

Comedian, actress and podcast host Nicole Byer performs at Raleigh Improv at Cary’s Parkside Town Commons all this weekend, starting with two shows this Friday at 7:30 and 9:45 PM.

Saturday, July 20, 2019

There are two farmers markets this Saturday morning, with the Downtown Cary Farmers Market and the Western Wake Farmers Market at Morrisville town hall. Both start at 8 AM.

Rock band WYLAND play live at the Cary Downtown Park this Saturday, starting at 7 PM. The event also includes food trucks and local beer vendors.

The Annual Beach Party is this Saturday at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, with beach rock band The Embers performing starting at 7:30 PM.

And on Sunday, ska punk pioneers Sublime perform at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, starting at 5:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

The Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre in Raleigh, teaching local teenagers and young actors about the theater, put on the classic Greek tragedy “Antigone” this weekend, with shows at 7:30 PM on Friday and Saturday and 3 PM on Sunday.

Celebrate the Summer with beach rock band Cayucas at Downtown Raleigh’s KINGS, starting at 10 PM, with Cape Francis also performing. This is an all ages show.

The American Dance Festival continues this weekend with performances all across Durham, at the DPAC, Duke venues and more, with shows at various times.

