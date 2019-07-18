Blue Cross and Blue Shield Opening New Cary Office

Cary, NC – To serve a new Medicaid plan, Blue Cross and Blue Shield are opening two new offices in the Triangle, including one in Cary.

Health insurance company Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced this week they are hiring 350 people for two new offices in Cary and Winston-Salem, with around 200 of those jobs located in Cary.

This announcement is in conjunction with the new Healthy Blue insurance plan, launched by Blue Cross NC for Medicaid. These new offices and hires will be to support the Health Blue plan and include nursing staff, clinical staff and case managers, as well as other general positions associated with running an office building.

“These new additions to the Healthy Blue team will be on the front lines of serving our customers,” said Jesse Thomas, CEO of Healthy Blue and vice president of the Medicaid segment at Blue Cross NC, in a statement. “As an extension of Blue Cross NC’s mission to improve the health and well-being of our customers and communities, these jobs represent North Carolinians serving other North Carolinians, helping them improve their health and navigate the health care system.”

Hires in Cary will start this July and there will be a job fair on Wednesday, July 24 from 1 to 7:30 PM and again on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 8 AM to 4 PM, at Hyatt Place Durham Southpoint at 7840 NC 751 Hwy. in Durham.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of Blue Cross and Blue Shield.