Bond Brothers Opening Second Taproom Later This Year

Cary, NC – Within a few years of opening, Bond Brothers Beer Company’s taproom became one of Cary’s most popular destinations. Now, work is underway to open a second location, with more storage and new kinds of beers.

Eastside

Bond Brothers Beer Company is opening this second location on E Chatham St., dubbed “Eastside” to contrast with the original location on 202 E Cedar Street, or “Westside.”

While the plan is to eventually open a taproom at Eastside, the main goal, according to owners Jay and Jeremy Bond, is to increase production by building a new cold storage facility.

“We’re at a pinch point at our current location,” Jeremy Bond said. “This will allow us to double production.”

Eastside will also give Bond Brothers Beer Company more office space and will have room for a clean barrel program to finish new beers.

“What we do currently is all sour-based beers in barrels, using wild yeast and bacteria. These will be clean barrels, without any of that yeast and bacteria,” Jay Bond said. “We’ll be able to make barrel-aged stouts, things of that nature.”

One example of these new beers is the “Willet Be Ready?” imperial stout, currently released by Bond Brothers.

Eastside will be open at 602 E Chatham St., with plans for a grand opening celebration at that time.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos courtesy of Bond Brothers Beer Company.