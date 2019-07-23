Candidates Set for 2019 Municipal Elections in Cary and Morrisville

Cary, NC – The filing period is closed for the 2019 municipal elections, so now the candidates are set for the upcoming elections in Cary and Morrisville.

The filing period for all Wake County elections stretched from Friday, July 5 to 19, 2019.

For the Tuesday, October 8, 2019 election, which includes Cary as well as Raleigh and Durham, there are four seats up for a vote, two of which see their incumbents running unopposed.

Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht (incumbent) Dero-Asha Davis-Weeks

At-Large Council Seat Lori Bush (incumbent)

District B Council Seat Don Frantz (incumbent)

District D Council Seat Ken George (incumbent) Beth Friedrich Ya Liu



Cary’s election will also include a vote on bond referendums for parks and transportation funding.

For the Tuesday, November 5, 2019 election, which includes Morrisville, there are four seats up for a vote, two of which see their incumbents running unopposed and one of which is vacant.

At-Large Council Seat Satish Garimella (incumbent)

District 1 Council Seat Michael Schlink (incumbent) Anne Robotti

District 2 Council Seat Donna L. Fender Matt Joseph Kristen Richardson

District 3 Council Seat Liz Johnson (incumbent)



Early voting for the Tuesday, October 8, 2019 elections runs from Wednesday, September 18 to Friday, October 4, 2019. Early voting for the Tuesday, November 5, 2019 elections runs from Wednesday, October 16 until Friday, November 1, 2019.

If there is a runoff election for Cary, that election will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

CaryCitizen does not take a stance on elections or endorse candidates but we encourage everyone who is able to go out to vote and make their voice heard.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Vox Efx and Keith Ivey.