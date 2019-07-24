Guide to Ice Cream in Cary

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – It’s Summer, which means it’s hot. Extremely, excessively, hot. A classic way to cool down is with ice cream and there are lots of great places to get it all over town.

Ice Cream

FRESH. Local Ice Cream 138 E Chatham St.

FRESH. Local Ice Cream has only been open in Downtown Cary for a few years now but it’s quickly become a popular destination, with locally sourced milk and fruit.

You can also see the FRESH. ice cream truck at events all over Cary and the Triangle, with an opportunity to try it out on the road.

Andia’s Homemade Ice Cream 10120 Green Level Church Rd.

Andia’s Homemade Ice Cream is an award-winning ice cream shop, with changing, original flavors, as well as unique sundae combinations.

Andia’s also has flavors that draw on Greek influences, such as a baklava flavor.

Vida Dulce 836 E Chatham St.

Vida Dulce sells ice cream in the compact popsicle style that’s popular in Mexico, with a variety of flavors and fruits.

In addition to ice cream popsicles, there is also rolled ice cream, ice cream burritos and more.

Kilwins 2004 Boulderstone Way, and Park West Village

Kilwins is an traditional style ice cream shop, with old school flavors, rolled waffle cones and more.

In addition, Kilwins is also a confectionary, with chocolate-dipped apples, fudge, caramel corn and more.

MILKLAB 6418 Tryon Rd.

MILKLAB sells a variety of ice cream and milk-based treats that are all made with Asian styles. One of these is their rolled ice cream, with a blend of fat, milk, and natural ingredients.

Other treats include milk teas, mixed with matcha, chai and a variety of other new, fresh ingredients.

Custards, Gelatos and Frozen Yogurt

Goodberry’s Frozen Custard 1146 Kildaire Farm Rd. and 2325 Davis Dr

Goodberry’s is a local favorite, with frozen custard in a variety of flavors, as well as rotating flavors of the day.

In addition to a long list of flavors, Goodberry’s also carries many toppings, from fruits and nuts and candies, to mix into the custard.

Yopop Frozen Yogurt 212 Crossroads Blvd.

Yopop is a frozen yogurt shop with unique flavors such as eggnog, taro and mango, with flavors changing on a regular basis.

Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt 1105 Tryon Village Dr.

Sweet Frog has a variety of both frozen yogurts and sorbets, offering an array of flavor combinations.

To go along with the different flavor combinations, Sweet Frog also has a buffet of toppings and additions.

Fresca Café and Gelato 302 Colonnades Way

Fresca Café is a European-style store for desserts and drinks. Fresca Café includes many flavors of gelato, flavored with fruits and espresso.

Fresca also serves crepes, different coffees and more.

To read the original article, go to FoodCary.com

Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich and Goodberry’s.﻿