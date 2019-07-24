Weekend Events: Cary Art Loop, North Carolina FC and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, it’s Final Friday Art Loop all across Cary, North Carolina FC returns to compete at home, the Cary Theater hosts live music and much more.

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Downtown Cary Park is holding a free playtime event, with interactive arts activities, giant boardgames and more. It runs from 10 AM to noon.

The Cary Theater is playing new international feature films and documentaries this weekend, starting on Thursday with the Indian drama “Photograph” at 2 and 7 PM and the technology documentary “Screenagers” at 9:30 PM.

Friday, July 26, 2019

Final Friday Art Loop is a celebration of local artists, with exhibits and receptions all across town, from museums to galleries to town buildings and more. The shows, all open to the public, start at 6 PM.

PineCone holds a free jazz and bluegrass concert, with both local band ShadowGrass and PineCone’s Bluegrass Jam Camp. It takes place at the Page-Walker Center and starts at 6:30 PM.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre hosts “Movies by Moonlight” with an outdoor screening of Pixar’s “Incredibles 2.” Doors open at 7 PM and the show starts at 8:30 PM, with children 12 and younger getting in for free.

Saturday, July 27, 2019

The Mother Teresa Church is holding their fourth annual fundraiser yard sale, with all items prices to move. The yard sale runs from 7:30 AM to noon, at the St. Michael Conference Center on 830 High House Rd.

North Carolina FC returns to Cary to play at home against Atlanta United 2. The game, at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, starts at 7 PM.

Six String presents David Olney and John Carlson at the Cary Theater this Saturday. The show starts at 8 PM.

Sunday, July 28, 2019

West Regional Library hosts local authors Jennifer Delamere, Deb Marlowe and Glenn Meganck for a literary tea. It starts at 2 PM; bring your own favorite tea cup.

Cary Florist at 100 Parkthrough St. is holding a floral design class, with materials and tools provided. The class starts at 2:30 PM, and there will be classes in August and September as well.

Around the Triangle

The classic musical Annie comes to Memorial Auditorium in Downtown Raleigh. It runs all this weekend, with two shows on Saturday and Sunday.

GalaxyCon Raleigh is a convention for science fiction, fantasy, comic books, anime, video games and more. It takes place at the Raleigh Convention Center, running all this weekend.

TapCork is a block party in Durham with tastings of local beers and wines. It takes place at Durham Central Park and includes music, dancing and food. It runs from 3 to 7 PM on Saturday, July 27.

