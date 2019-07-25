Business Bits: Aldi, Expanding Businesses and More

Cary, NC – There are several big pieces of business news this month, including an opening date for Cary’s newest Aldi, two of Cary’s breweries expanding, new restaurants coming and more.

Businesses Expanding

Several Cary businesses are expanding, making their existing stores larger or opening a new location.

Cary breweries Bond Brothers Beer Company and Fortnight Brewing are expanding. Bond Brothers is opening a second taproom later this year and Fortnight Brewing is opening a mix of an event space and taproom, set to open in August.

Also, Anjappar Chettinad Indian Restaurant has expanded its store size. Anjappar is located in Stone Creek Village, at the intersection of High House Road and Davis Drive.

New Openings

Pet supply store Pet Depot is now open in Peak Shopping Center, at the intersection of Cary Parkway and Old Apex Road.

Also, electronics buyer and seller BuyMore is now open in the N Harrison shopping center in Downtown Cary.

Burger restaurant BurgerFi is opening its latest location at Crossroads, on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Coming Soon

Grocery store Aldi is opening in Shoppes at Kildaire, and we now have an opening date: Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced a new office coming to Cary, though there is no word yet on where that office will be.

And James Beard Award-winning restauranteur Ashley Christensen is opening a chicken sandwich restaurant in Parkside Town Commons in 2020, with no name released yet.

Other Business News

Senior living community Waltonwood Cary Parkway announced Matthew VanAuker is their new executive director and they are creating the new position of independent living manager, with Mercedes Richards taking that role.

Also, wealth management firm Janney Montgomery Scott has a new office in Cary, located on High House Road.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Lindsey Chester and David Wilkinson. Business Bits is sponsored in part by Cary Chamber of Commerce.