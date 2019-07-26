Cary’s Anjappar Restaurant Expanding, Celebrating Anniversary

Cary, NC – Anjappar Chettinad Restaurant has only been in Cary for a year but they have already expanded with more seating, a private dining space and a special authentic Southern Indian dining experience to celebrate their anniversary.

Local Business Expanding

Anjappar started in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu in 1964 but since then has spread with locations all over the world, and last August, Cary got its first taste when Anjappar opened in Stone Creek Village.

Owner Prakash “Pete” Sambath said from the time they opened, even with outdoor seating, they saw huge crowds regularly.

“On the weekends, the crowds were so big, we couldn’t control them,” Sambath said.

So, Sambath did a build-out of 1,100 additional square feet, expanding seating all over the restaurant and making the second floor a space for private dining events that can seat 60 to 70 people.

Private dining space, with decorations, in Anjappar’s second floor

Additionally, seating for Anajappar’s buffets is also expanded and there are now large communal tables that can also be used in the event of a private party.

“For a private event, we can have a buffet, decorations, we have a welcoming menu with many types of rice and other dishes,” Sambath said. “We provide the food and the experience.”

Sambath also said he takes pride in their food being organic, non-GMO and made by hand, with no pre-packaged masala or naan.

“When I got into this business, I wanted to eat Indian food in peace and not worry about what’s in it,” he said. “We could buy food from the store, but I don’t want to. I like to do everything in house.”

As part of this practice, Anjappar also has live kitchens on the weekends, making dishes such as appam and parotta right in front of customers.

“I want our customers to know what they are eating and how it’s prepared,” he said.

One Year in Cary

To commemorate one year in Cary, Anjappar will be holding a special banana leaf feast on Saturday and Sunday, August 3 and 4, 2019. It’s a traditional Southern Indian serving method, with more than 20 ingredients and dishes on one large banana leaf. And for this occasion, Sambath said they are using real leaves imported from India.

“It’s a communal dining experience,” he said. “You interact with the other tables.”

The banana leaf feast consists of white rice as the centerpiece, then a variety of curries, meats and vegetables to mix in.

“It’s a lot of work but if people like it in the area, we may do it monthly,” he said.

Anjappar Chettinad Restaurant is located at 101 Ledgestone Way in Stone Creek Village.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Michael Papich and Prakash Sambath.