August 2019 Events at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – This month at the Cary Theater, there is a mix of new independent films, documentaries, classic movies and shorts, plus the live Summer Love show with music and stand-up comedy.

New and Independent Films

Full Frame Roadshow: Midnight Family – Tuesday, August 6 at 7 PM

Motion for Pictures Screening Series, presented by Triangle Filmmaking Community – Wednesday, August 7 at 8 PM

The White Crow – Saturday, August 10 at 7 PM; Sunday, August 11 at 2 PM; Thursday, August 15 at 2 and 7 PM

2019 Sundance Shorts – Thursday, August 15 at 9:30 PM; Thursday, August 22 at 9 PM; Friday, August 23 at 7 PM

Suffragette – Sunday, August 18 at 2 PM

Woman at War – Thursday, August 22 at 2 and 7 PM; Friday, August 23 at 9 PM; Saturday, August 24 at 7 PM; Sunday, August 25 at 2 PM; Thursday, August 29 at 7 PM; Friday, August 30 at 9:30 PM

Documentaries

Danseur (with panel discussion) – Thursday, August 8 at 7 PM

Heart and Art Series: What Kind of Asian Are You? (free screening) – Monday, August 12 at 6 PM

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am – Saturday, August 24 at 9 PM; Thursday, August 29 at 2 and 9 PM; Friday, August 30 at 7 PM

Summer Films

Jaws – Thursday, August 1 at 7 PM

Sharknado – Thursday, August 1 at 9:30 PM

Kill Bill Vol. 1 – Friday, August 2 at 7 PM

An Actor’s Revenge – Saturday, August 3 at 7 PM

Harold and Maude – Saturday, August 3 at 9:30 PM

Dragon’s Inn – Sunday, August 4 at 2 PM

Forgetting Sarah Marshall – Saturday, August 10 at 9 PM

Live Performances

Six String presents Jon Shain, FJ Ventre and Rissi Palmer – Friday, August 9 at 8 PM

Improv Comedy Night with Mettlesome – Friday, August 16 at 8 PM

Six String presents Michael Reno Harrell and Doug MacLeod – Saturday, August 17 at 8 PM

The Summer Love Show – Saturday, August 31 at 3 and 7 PM

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree and Michael Papich.