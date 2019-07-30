Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – Cary’s first brewery is expanding with a new event space, including a taproom serving beers and ciders not available before.

Fortnight Underground

Fortnight Brewing on SW Maynard Road has been a destination for community events in the past but Fortnight Brewing Inc. President Stuart Arnold said it had never quite fit with the traditional English pub interior.

Now, Fortnight is expanding and building Terminal B, an event space and taproom modeled off of the London Underground subway system.

“We want it to be completely unique,” Arnold said. “It’s not just a bar, it’s an attraction. It’s a destination.”

Arnold described the layout of Terminal B as almost the exact opposite of the Fortnight Brewing taproom. There is a large transparent loading door to bring in natural light, which can also open to a patio outside. The floor space is wide open and all tables and chairs are moveable. For smaller events, there are breakout rooms in the back, built to look like a London subway car.

That London Underground influence can also be seen in the domed roofs, murals and decorations based on maps and platforms, “Mind the Gap” markings around the bar counter and the Terminal B logo.

“It’s something people in Cary won’t be used to seeing,” Arnold said.

Terminal B will also have three televisions, as well as a projector screen.

Arnold is still waiting on Town of Cary inspections but he said the current plan is for a soft opening at Terminal B in early August.

Fortnight Brewing is located at 1006 SW Maynard Rd.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Michael Papich and David Wilkinson.