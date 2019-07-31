Weekend Events: Beer, Bourbon, BBQ Festival, Local Soccer and More

Cary, NC – It’s the first weekend of August and as Summer winds down, Koka Booth Amphitheatre’s annual Beer, Bourbon and barbecue festival is this weekend, both the NC Courage and NCFC compete, Bands, Bites and Boats comes to Bond Park and much more.

Thursday, August 1, 2019

The Cary Chamber of Commerce is the host site for Parent Chats this Thursday, where local parents can talk with Bill Fletcher from the Wake Board of Education. Parent Chats starts at 1 PM. Parent Chats also meets every third Monday at 11 AM at Caribou Coffee.

The Cary Theater is playing the most famous shark movie “Jaws” at 7 PM this Thursday, followed by the most infamous shark movie “Sharknado” at 9:30 PM.

Friday, August 2, 2019

Bands, Bites and Boats takes place at Bond Park with live music, food trucks and paddleboat rides. This month, Garland Mason performs, starting at 5 PM.

The Hive in West Cary hosts Family Trivia Night, for children aged six to 12. This trivia competition starts at 6:30 PM.

The North Carolina Courage returns home with a game against the Washington Spirit at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. This game starts at 7 PM.

Saturday, August 3, 2019

The Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival is this Friday and Saturday at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. It has more than 60 beers, more than 40 kinds of bourbon and lots and lots of barbecue. Doors open at noon.

This weekend, the Cary Theater is playing classic martial arts movies, with “An Actor’s Revenge” at 7 PM. Also, the Cary Theater is playing the dark comedy “Harold & Maude” at 9:30 PM.

North Carolina FC takes on one of the top teams in their conference, Indy Eleven, this Saturday at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. NCFC is undefeated at home this season and the game starts at 7 PM.

Around the Triangle

The North Carolina Museum of Art is screening “Alien” outdoors for the 40th anniversary of the seminal science fiction horror movie. The screening starts at 9 PM, free to museum members.

Downtown Raleigh Art Walk is part of First Friday in Raleigh, with a tour around Raleigh’s arts district. The tour starts at 7 PM.

The Durham Library is holding a book sale this Saturday and Sunday at Northgate Mall. The sale is open to the public at noon on Saturday and 1 PM on Sunday, closing at 4 PM both days.

