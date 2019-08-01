McCrimmon Parkway Phase One to Complete Next Week

Morrisville, NC – The smaller of McCrimmon Parkway’s two extensions is set to complete next week, according to Morrisville officials, with the roadway opening back up and new construction on the intersection at Perimeter Park Drive and NC-54.

Both phases of the McCrimmon Parkway extension

Construction started on McCrimmon Parkway in 2016 and both phases are close to completion, with the smaller link between Perimeter Park Drive and NC-54 opening up starting Monday, August 5, 2019.

This includes opening Church Street and Park Street up to traffic as well.

As this phase of McCrimmon Parkway opens up, roadwork will also start on the intersection at Perimeter Park Drive and NC-54 to make it a right-turn only intersection. While roadwork goes on, starting Wednesday, August 7, 2019, the intersection will still be open to through-traffic.

The new traffic patterns on and around the extended portion of McCrimmon Parkway

With surrounding roadwork, Benjamin Howell, Morrisville’s long range planning manager, said the new four-lane roadway will alleviate traffic pressure on the two-lane NC-54.

Phase Two of the McCrimmon Parkway extension will connect the road to Aviation Parkway and is expected to complete either at the end of 2019 or in early 2020.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich and the Town of Morrisville.