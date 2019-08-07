Weekend Events: Downtown Food and Flea, Live Music and More

Cary, NC – This weekend in Cary, there are multiple live concerts around town, plus Downtown Food and Flea is back and much more.

Thursday, August 8, 2019

Playtime in the Park is a free event at the Downtown Cary Park with giant boardgames, special arts activities and more. It runs from 10 AM to noon.

The Cary Theater is playing the ballet documentary “Danseur” this Thursday, with a panel discussion afterwards for the questions the documentary brings up about men in ballet. The screening starts at 7 PM.

Friday, August 9, 2019

Bond Park is hosting a S’mores night, with hiking, live music, arts and crafts, and much more. It all takes place at Bond Park’s Kiwanis Shelter, starting at 7 PM.

The Cary Theater hosts musicians Jon Shain, FJ Ventre and Rissi Palmer to perform on Friday night at 8 PM.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre holds its Movies by Moonlight series this Friday, with an outdoor screening of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” Doors open at 7 PM and the screening starts at 8:30 PM.

Saturday, August 10, 2019

Sertoma Amphitheatre hosts local jazz fusion band Zoocrü this Saturday for a free outdoor concert starting at 7 PM.

Raleigh Improv at Cary’s Parkside Town Commons hosts comedian Andrew Dice Clay all this weekend, including a show at 7 PM this Saturday.

Starting this weekend, the Cary Theater plays the biopic “The White Swan” about Soviet defector and ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev, staring at 7 PM on Saturday. Also on Saturday, the Cary Theater plays the comedy film “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” at 9 PM.

Sunday, August 11, 2019

Downtown Cary Food and Flea takes place at Fidelity Plaza this Sunday from noon to 4 PM. There will be arts, crafts, locally made food, local beer, live music and more.

The Triangle Off-Road Cyclists present a screening of the local documentary “400 Feet Down” about the proposed quarry at the Odd Fellows track outside of RDU Airport. The screening starts at 6:30 PM.

Around the Triangle

Starting this weekend, Kennedy Theatre in Downtown Raleigh is showing the classic American play “The Bridges of Madison County.” The play will be on stage until Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Reggae musician Stephen Marley performs at the Lincoln Theatre in Downtown Raleigh this Friday, August 9, 2019, starting at 10 PM.

Black August in the Park is an annual celebration of Durham’s African-American history and culture. It is free to attend and starts at 4 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Durham Central Park.

