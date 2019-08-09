McCrimmon Parkway Phase One Now Open to Traffic

Morrisville, NC – Started in late 2016, the first connection in McCrimmon Parkway is now complete, allowing drivers to move through this busy section of Morrisville.

On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, the smaller gap in McCrimmon Parkway, between NC-54 and Perimeter Park Drive, was officially completed and opened to traffic. The Town of Morrisville first broke ground on this expansion in November 2016.

Morrisville Town Council, town staff and NC Rep. Gale Adcock in 2016 at the McCrimmon Parkway groundbreaking

With Phase One of the expansion now open, traffic from Church Street, Airport Boulevard, NC-54, Page Street and Perimeter Park Drive will be able to connect with this feeder road, soon to get much larger with Phase Two of the expansion.

Construction is not entirely complete, however, as Morrisville crews will still be converting the Perimeter Park Drive and NC-54 intersection to a right-turn-only connection. But this will not result in lane closures and traffic can still flow through here. The Town of Morrisville also put together a guide to navigate this new traffic pattern.

The new traffic patterns on and around the extended portion of McCrimmon Parkway

Phase Two of McCrimmon Parkway’s expansion is significantly larger, connecting the road between Airport Boulevard and Aviation Parkway. While Phase One is all Town of Morrisville construction, Phase Two is a partnership with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Completion on Phase Two is expected late 2019 to early 2020.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Morrisville.