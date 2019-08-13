Cary Towne Center Rezoning Up for First Public Hearing

Cary, NC – The process to rezone Cary Towne Center takes another big step as the Cary Town Council will hold its first Public Hearing on the entire mall property.

At the Thursday, August 15, 2019 council meeting, Town Council will hear the proposal to rezone the mall’s 87-acre property to a Mixed Use District with conditions applied. This Public Hearing will also allow an unlimited number of speakers to give comments for five minutes each.

Not only would this change the existing mall zoning, it would also change the General Commercial Conditional Use zoning put in place for IKEA in October 2017.

Attached to this proposed rezoning is a Preliminary Development Plan that is supposed to guide the development.

The PDP also lays out three transportation corridors, color-coded as orange, blue and purple, with their own individual conditions, dictating sidewalk size, how buildings are oriented along these roads, streetscape detail and more. The PDP also calls for a parking deck, and at full build-out, this is meant to hold 70 percent of “proposed off-street parking.” For public transportation, the location of bus stops will be determined at the development plan review.

For the 19 blocks of buildings, each also come with their own specific conditions of not only minimum and maximum height but also what the predominant use will be, what percentage can be used for supporting/alternate uses and minimum street wall percentage. Currently, the PDP also says Block 19 in the upper right-hand corner can be entirely surface parking but notes from town staff request that this be changed.

The entire PDP can be read online and is open to the public (If you are asked to log in, the username is “guest@idtplans.com” and the password is “guest”).

With the rezoning, Cary Towne Center will include between 600,000 and 1.2 million square feet of office and institutional buildings, 900 to 1,800 residential units, 100,000 to 360,000 square feet of commercial buildings and between 90 to 300 hotel rooms. The PDP assigns phases to the redevelopment, with no minimum on the amount of office and institutional built at first, but a limit of 450 residential units and 170,000 square feet of new commercial buildings.

The Public Hearing takes place on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Cary Town Hall. The meeting starts at 6:30 PM and is open to everyone.

Story by Michael Papich. Photos by Michael Papich and the Town of Cary.