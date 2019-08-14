Weekend Events: Live Comedy, Big Concerts and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, have fun around town with both live stand-up comedy and improv comedy at venues around town, plus big concerts at the Cary Theater and Koka Booth Amphitheatre. All that and more in Weekend Events.

To see a full list of Cary events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar .

Thursday, August 15, 2019

The Cary Town Council is holding its first meeting of August this Thursday. This meeting includes a Public Hearing on a proposed rezoning for Cary Towne Center and it starts at 6:30 PM.

The Cary Theater starts screening short films from the 2019 Sundance Film Festival this weekend. The first screening is at 9:30 PM on Thursday. There will also be a screening of the biopic “The White Crow” at 2 and 7 PM.

You can find more Thursday events on our calendar.

Friday, August 16, 2019

Comedian and talk show host Sheryl Underwood performs at Raleigh Improv in Cary’s Parkside Town Commons all this weekend, starting with shows at 7:30 and 9:45 PM on Friday.

Comedy improv group Mettlesome performs at the Cary Theater this Friday, starting at 8 PM.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre holds its outdoor “Movies by Moonlight” series, with the superhero movie “Black Panther” this Friday. Doors open at 7 and the movie starts at 8:30 PM.

There are more Friday events on our calendar.

Saturday, August 17, 2019

North Carolina FC takes on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, starting at 7 PM.

Michael Reno Harrell and Doug MacLeod perform at the Cary Theater this Saturday, presented by Six String. The concert starts at 8 PM.

For more Saturday events, go to our calendar.

And this Sunday, August 18, 2019, you can see both Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Toad the Wet Sprocket perform at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, starting at 8 PM.

Around the Triangle

It’s Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week this week, with special dinners and lunches at select restaurants all over town, with details online.

Natural Selections is a beer and cider tasting event at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences, with voting for a favorite included. It runs from 7 to 10 PM on Friday, August 16.

Tessa Violet perform at Motorco in Durham on Friday, August 16, starting at 9 PM.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Hal Goodtree.