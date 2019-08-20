Xerox Selects Cary for Expansion, Planning 600 Jobs and $18M+ Investment in NC

Cary, NC – Cary has beat out major cities across the United States to be Xerox’s fourth “Center of Excellence,” with a promise to bring 600 new jobs to the area.

Copier, printer and document-sharing company Xerox announced this month it will open a “Center of Excellence” in Cary as the company expands. With this selection, Cary has beat out other cities vying for the site, from as far as Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Austin and more.

Xerox Chief Technology Officer Naresh Shanker, in a press conference at the North Carolina Capitol, said the Center of Excellence will be “accelerating our digital journey.” This is the fourth Center of Excellence after Palo Alto, California, Toronto, Ontario and Webster, New York.

“The opening of our fourth Center of Excellence is an essential investment in Xerox’s long-term future,” Shanker said. “Being home to a host of tech companies and educational institutions, North Carolina was a logical choice for us.”

The expansion is promising to create 600 new jobs and invest $18.4 million into the state, with an average employee salary of around $112,000 per year.

For locating its new facility in North Carolina, the state will reimburse Xerox $12,324,750 over 12 years. Xerox’s Job Development Investment Grant conditions also say they will invest up to $4,108,250 into North Carolina’s Industrial Development Fund, to help with infrastructure in rural counties needed to attract jobs.

Currrently, there is no set location for Xerox’s new center in Cary, nor is there a date for construction or opening.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Xerox.