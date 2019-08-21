Details on Cary Regional Library, Opening This October

Cary, NC – Downtown Cary’s new library, the Cary Regional Library, is set to open October 2019. Ahead of its opening, here are some details on what to expect and how this library will be distinct from the existing Cary Community Library.

The Cary Regional Library is 26,000 square feet, not including the adjacent 600-space parking deck. Currently, according to Wake County Deputy Library Director Ann Burlingame, the library will open this October, though there is no specific date yet.

The two-story library is slated to hold between 125,000 and 175,000 books, with between 30 and 60 computer stations. By contrast, the Cary Community Library currently has around 60,000 books and fewer than 30 computer stations. In addition to more computers, the Cary Regional Library will also have its own WiFi.

Aside from the sheer difference in book volume, the other key difference between the two libraries is the amount of programming scheduled for the Cary Regional Library. There will be four adult-oriented programs a week, including book discussions and professional services. By contrast, there are currently no adult programs at the Cary Community Library.

The Cary Regional Library also has 14 weekly programs for children aged five and younger, four programs for children aged kindergarten through fifth grade and a weekly teen leadership program. The Cary Community Library has around six programs for children five and younger.

To facilitate this added programming, the Cary Regional Library has dedicated rooms for adult and youth events, as well as a quiet study room. Also, the Cary Regional Library has more than double the staff of the Cary Community Library, with 11 librarians and eight other staff members.

The Cary Regional Library has slightly longer hours than the Cary Community Library, opening at 9 AM on Friday and Saturday instead of 10 AM.

As of right now, there are no plans for what will happen with the land the Cary Community Library sits on once the Cary Regional Library opens.

