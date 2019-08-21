Weekend Events: Lazy Daze, Live Performances and More

Cary, NC – This weekend, Lazy Daze is back in Cary on Saturday and Sunday. Plus, you can see lots of live music and live comedy all around town, see the North Carolina Courage compete and much more.

To see a full list of Cary events, go to the CaryCitizen calendar.

Thursday, August 22, 2019

The Cary Theater is screening short films selected for the 2019 Sundance film festival, starting at 9 PM this Thursday. Also starting this Thursday is the Icelandic comedy “Woman at War,” playing at 2 and 7 PM.

Comedian Andy Forrester performs at Raleigh Improv at Cary’s Parkside Town Commons for one night only this Thursday at 8:30 PM.

To see more Thursday events, go to our calendar.

Friday, August 23, 2019

The NCSCA Kick-Off Classic is this Friday and Saturday at WakeMed Soccer Park, with soccer teams from around the area competing, with matches throughout the day.

Chef’s Palette on Ten-Ten Road hosts local acoustic musician Cole Roe for a concert. The show starts at 7:30 PM.

Comedian and Actor DeRay Davis performs at Raleigh Improv at Cary’s Parkside Town Commons this weekend, starting with shows this Friday at 7:30 and 9:45 PM.

You can find more Friday events on our calendar.

Saturday, August 24, 2019

The Annual Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival returns to Downtown Cary, running this Saturday and Sunday, with hundreds of art vendors, four stages for live performances, food trucks and much more. It runs from 9 AM to 6 PM on Saturday and 12:30 to 5 PM on Sunday.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre hosts the “Night Nation Run,” a mix of a fun run and a dance party, with a DJ and music stations as you run. It starts at 5:30 PM and it benefits the “Stand Up To Cancer” charity.

The North Carolina Courage, fresh off of the ICC Women’s Tournament, take on Seattle Reign FC at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match starts at 7:30 PM.

The Cary Theater plays the documentary “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” about the late author this Saturday, starting at 9 PM.

And there are more Saturday events on the CaryCitizen calendar.

Around the Triangle

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder is a new comedy and musical that starts this weekend at Raleigh Little Theatre, starting at 8 PM and 3 PM on Sunday.

Curling Night in America is all this weekend at the Polar IcePlex, with curling teams from around the world, including the American Gold Medal winners, competing, all filmed to broadcast on NBC.

The Durham Bulls have home games all this week, with matches against the Charlotte Knights, and then starting Friday, August 23, they take on the Gwinnett Stripers. Games start at 7:05 PM.

Events from the CaryCitizen calendar. Photos by Brooke Meyer Photography and Hal Goodtree.