Triangle’s First Shake Shack Opens with Huge Crowds

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – The Triangle’s first Shake Shack restaurant opened in Cary’s Waverly Place this week, bringing out big crowds that filled the shopping center.

Shake Shack, known for its signature hamburgers and milkshakes, opened in Waverly Place on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Before the store officially opened at 11 AM, lines wrapped the building and reached past Whisk, with more people coming as the day went on.

This is the third Shake Shack in North Carolina, with both of the other two located in Charlotte.

Shake Shack is located at 310 Colonnades Way.

Story and photos by Michael Papich.