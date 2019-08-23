Mayor Weinbrecht Awarded for Sports Tourism in Cary

Cary, NC – The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau Awards presented Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht with the 23rd Annual John B. Ross, Jr. Leadership Award this week for his work building Cary as a sports tourism destination.

The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau Awards, which took place Wednesday, August 21, 2019, represents the bureau, Raleigh and Wake County’s official marketing group.

As a sports destination, Cary hosts dozens of high school, NCAA, ACC and professional sports events, primarily at WakeMed Soccer Park, the USA Baseball Training Complex and Cary Tennis Park. Just this past weekend, Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park hosted the second ever International Champions Cup Women’s Tournament and will host the NWSL Championship this year.

“All of this would not be possible without the leadership of Town Manager Sean Stegall and the exceptional staff in Cary and our partners for contributing so positively to Cary’s success and the success of our region,” Weinbrecht said in his acceptance speech.

Since these sports facilities have been open in Cary, they have brought in more than five million visitors and are estimated to have generated more than $100 million in town.

“To me, leading is about building and nurturing relationships. It’s about people. No one leads without followers who, through their support and participation, give leaders permission to lead them,” Weinbrecht said. “Leaders and followers together create an environment for success. I’m grateful to so many who’ve contributed to my being a person you feel worthy of this award.”

The John B. Ross, Jr. Leadership Award was first established in 1996.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary.