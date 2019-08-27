Recipe: Homemade Ice Cream- No Cranking Required

Story originally appeared on FoodCary.

Cary, NC – I’ve always wanted to make my own ice cream. I admit ice cream is my absolute, number one favorite dessert. I’m the birthday girl that prefers a Carvel ice cream cake to anything with buttercream icing. So when I heard that it was possible to make my own homemade ice cream that doesn’t require a machine and a gallon of rock salt, I was all over that idea.

I tested it out on a batch of chocolate, and I will say it was pretty good. It is also super rich, meaning a little goes a long way.

That said, here’s all there is to it: the recipe below is for a basic Chocolate Ice Cream. Try it and then create your own variations. Make it the day before you plan to eat it to ensure your creation is frozen solid. Otherwise, it takes less than a half hour to complete.

Just Four Ingredients

2 cups heavy cream

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

To Make

Stir together the sweetened condensed milk, cocoa and the vanilla extract in a medium bowl. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, with an electric mixer set on high, whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form (this takes at least five minutes). You want the whipped cream to be fluffy and thick. Gently fold the sweetened chocolate milk mixture into the whipped cream. Mix it fully so that there are no white streaks of whipped cream. Do it gently. Pour this mixture into a container that can freeze. We used our Pyrex glass two-quart glass baking dish, which has the advantage of also having a plastic reusable cover. Freeze at least six hours or overnight.

Story and photos by Lindsey Chester.