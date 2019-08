September 2019 Films at the Cary Theater

Cary, NC – This September, the Cary Theater has a varied slate of new independent feature films and documentaries, as well as several blocks of short films and live performances.

New Feature Films

The Last Black Man in San Francisco – Sunday, September 1 at 2 PM; Thursday, September 5 at 2 PM; Friday, September 6 at 7 PM; Saturday, September 7 at 9 PM; Thursday, September 12 at 9 PM

Light of My Life – Sunday, September 15 at 2 PM; Thursday, September 19 at 2 and 9 PM; Friday, September 20 at 9:30 PM; Thursday, September 26 at 9:30 PM

One Tiny Seed – Tuesday, September 24 at 7:30 PM

Documentaries

The Biggest Little Farm: A Fundraiser for the Good Hope Farm Project – Thursday, September 5 at 7 PM

Mike Wallace is Here – Friday, September 6 at 9:30 PM; Saturday, September 7 at 7 PM; Sunday, September 8 at 2 PM; Thursday, September 12 at 2 and 7 PM

Parallel Love: The Story of a Band Called Luxury – Thursday, September 19 at 7 PM; Friday, September 20 at 7 PM; Sunday, September 22 at 2 PM; Saturday, September 28 at 7 PM

Live Performances

Six String presents Bill West and Jason Adomo – Saturday, September 14 at 8 PM

Six String presents The Gravy Boys and James Dunn – Saturday, September 21 at 8 PM

Comedy Night with Ryan Conner and Ashley Brooke Roberts – Friday, September 27 at 8 PM

Other Film Events

New York Cat Film Festival – Friday, September 13 at 7 and 9 PM

New York Dog Film Festival – Saturday, September 14 at 11 AM and 12:45 PM

Rough Cuts Review – Tuesday, September 17 at 7 PM

Manhattan Short Film Festival – Thursday, September 26 at 7 PM; Saturday, September 28 at 9 PM; Sunday, September 29 at 2 PM

