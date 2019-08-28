Business Bits: Amberly Place, New Restaurants and More

Cary, NC – This August, many new businesses opened in West Cary’s Amberly Place, plus we have news about new restaurants and other businesses across town.

Amberly Place

This month, several new businesses opened in Amberly Place, at the intersection of Green Level Church Road and Carpenter Fire Station Road. This includes:

Ice cream shop Hey Cream

Chess school Kings & Queens Chess Academy

Shipping center PostalAnnex

Salon Fantastic Sams

Weight loss center Profile by Sanford

Restaurant Mod Pizza

Veterinary clinic Amberly Village Veterinary Hospital

Gym Panther Creek Crossfit

And not yet open is salon Ultra Threading & Spa.

New Restaurants

Earlier this month, burger, milkshake and other Americana restaurant Shake Shack opened in Waverly Place, with long lines throughout the shopping center on opening day.

Also open this month is bagel shop NYC Bagels in Harrison Pointe at the corner of Harrison Avenue and NE Maynard Road.

At the Bradford, Korean café Boba Baba is now open in the former Tijuana Flats store.

Other Business News

Copier and printer company Xerox announced will be expanding by opening a new center in Cary, promising 600 new jobs and more than $18 million in investment in North Carolina.

In Maynard Crossing, grocery store Harris Teeter opened this month in the former Kroger location.

Wedding and event venue Chandelier is now open in Preston Walk, off of Darrington Drive.

And in Downtown Cary, exercise center Cary Fit Project is opening on W Chatham Street, in the former Garage Bros. thrift store.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich and Lindsey Chester. Business Bits on CaryCitizen is sponsored in part by Morrisville Chamber of Commerce.



