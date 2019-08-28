Business Bits: Amberly Place, New Restaurants and More
Cary, NC – This August, many new businesses opened in West Cary’s Amberly Place, plus we have news about new restaurants and other businesses across town.
Amberly Place
This month, several new businesses opened in Amberly Place, at the intersection of Green Level Church Road and Carpenter Fire Station Road. This includes:
- Ice cream shop Hey Cream
- Chess school Kings & Queens Chess Academy
- Shipping center PostalAnnex
- Salon Fantastic Sams
- Weight loss center Profile by Sanford
- Restaurant Mod Pizza
- Veterinary clinic Amberly Village Veterinary Hospital
- Gym Panther Creek Crossfit
And not yet open is salon Ultra Threading & Spa.
New Restaurants
Earlier this month, burger, milkshake and other Americana restaurant Shake Shack opened in Waverly Place, with long lines throughout the shopping center on opening day.
Also open this month is bagel shop NYC Bagels in Harrison Pointe at the corner of Harrison Avenue and NE Maynard Road.
At the Bradford, Korean café Boba Baba is now open in the former Tijuana Flats store.
Other Business News
Copier and printer company Xerox announced will be expanding by opening a new center in Cary, promising 600 new jobs and more than $18 million in investment in North Carolina.
In Maynard Crossing, grocery store Harris Teeter opened this month in the former Kroger location.
Wedding and event venue Chandelier is now open in Preston Walk, off of Darrington Drive.
And in Downtown Cary, exercise center Cary Fit Project is opening on W Chatham Street, in the former Garage Bros. thrift store.
Story by staff reports. Photos by Michael Papich and Lindsey Chester.
