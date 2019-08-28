Weekend Events: Waverly Wine Walk, L.O.V.E. Show and More

Cary, NC – It’s the last weekend of the Summer and this weekend is action-packed. It’s Final Friday Art Loop all across Cary, as well as the Waverly Wine Walk fundraiser, the Summer L.O.V.E. Show at the Cary Theater and much more.

Thursday, August 29, 2019

The Cary Theater is playing the Toni Morrison documentary “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” starting at 2 and 9 PM, as well as the comedy/thriller “Woman at War” at 7 PM.

Chatham Street Wine Market has its weekly wine tasting event this Thursday. It starts at 5 PM.

Friday, August 30, 2019

The Waverly Wine Walk takes place this Friday at Waverly Place. This is a fundraiser for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, with wine to sample throughout the shopping center and special deals at various stores. It runs from 5 to 8 PM.

Final Friday Art Loop is this Friday, with artist receptions for new exhibits, at musuems, galleries, town buildings and more all over town. It starts at 6 PM.

Koka Booth Amphitheatre holds the last Movies by Moonlight of the year with a screening of the musical drama “A Star is Born,” starting at 8:30 PM. Doors open at 7 PM.

Saturday, August 31, 2019

The Summer L.O.V.E. Show takes place at the Cary Theater at 3 and 7 PM, with live music and comedy about love.

This Saturday at Raleigh Improv in Cary’s Parkside Town Commons, comedian, actor and musician Craig Robinson performs at 7 and 9:30 PM. Robinson performs all this weekend.

The Carying Place is holding a fundraiser run on Labor Day this Monday, September 2. It starts at 8 AM and takes place at Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

Around the Triangle

The Downtown Raleigh Scavenger Hunt takes place this Friday from 6 to 7:30 PM. Form a team and solve clues all over town to win prizes.

The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh is this Saturday and Sunday, taking place at City Plaza downtown. It includes art, food, music and more, running from 10 PM both days.

The Carolina Theatre is celebrating the career of famed director Abbas Kiarostami this weekend, playing all of the director’s films.

