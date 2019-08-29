Major Downtown Road Closed Due to Water Main Break

Cary, NC – A water main break on Old Apex Road has closed a large portion of this Downtown Cary road to traffic.

A water main break early Thursday morning, August 29, 2019 has closed Old Apex Road between W Chatham Street and High House Road.

Drivers can circumvent this closure by using W Chatham Street.

Update: According to the Town of Cary, the road will remain closed until Friday, August 30 morning.

Story by staff reports. Photos by Google Maps.