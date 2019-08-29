https://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Road-Closure.jpg 550 800 staff http://carycitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/cc-logo-450.png staff2019-08-29 09:31:532019-08-29 13:59:22Major Downtown Road Closed Due to Water Main Break
Major Downtown Road Closed Due to Water Main Break
Cary, NC – A water main break on Old Apex Road has closed a large portion of this Downtown Cary road to traffic.
A water main break early Thursday morning, August 29, 2019 has closed Old Apex Road between W Chatham Street and High House Road.
Drivers can circumvent this closure by using W Chatham Street.
Update: According to the Town of Cary, the road will remain closed until Friday, August 30 morning.
Story by staff reports. Photos by Google Maps.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!